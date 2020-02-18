Top toys for 2020 can be found at the Toy Fair in New York

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can you imagine eight football fields full of toys?It's every child's dream, and it's a reality at the Toy Fair in New York.Isabel Carrion from the Toy Association joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday morning with some toys that have never been seen before.Pizza Party Throwdown (Hog Wild)Ages: 8+Price: $19.99Available: Summer 2020Figure It Out Space Puzzle (Banana Panda)Ages: 2+Price: $19.99Available: April 2020Modarri Design & Drive Building System (Modarri)Ages: 6+Price: $28Available: NowCandies Fashion Dolls (Far Out Toys)Ages: 4+Price: $9.99Available: Fall 2020Scooby Doo! Mystery Machine (PLAYMOBIL)Ages: 5+Price: $44.99Available: Just launched, exclusive to Walmart, now through MayDreamWorks Trolls World Tour Color Poppin' Poppy (Just Play)Age: 3+Price: $29.99 each3 AAA batteries