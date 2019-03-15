New Zealand shootings prompt heightened security at Chicago area mosques

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mosques across the country are stepping up security and police presence in the wake of the terror attacks targeting Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand Friday.Although there are no known threats in the region, Chicago Police Department is keeping a closer eye on area mosques as a precaution.Over in Bridgeview, in addition to support from local police, Mosque Foundation has increased their private security at the mosque and their school."We talked to our children at the school that their safety is number one for us," said VP of Mosque Foundation, Safaa Zarzour.For Muslims attending services Friday, the attacks are weighing heavily on their minds and hearts."We are not scared of anybody because we fear only Allah. That's the only thing we fear. What we did in our life, if we did good or bad," said Faiz Hassan who attends Mosque.New Zealand native Daniel Thomas runs the global communications company Time Zone One, headquartered in Chicago.The company has an office in Christchurch."Several of our team members were just around the corner, close proximity," Thomas said. "Thankfully everyone in our office is safe but one of our team member was actually visiting a mosque very close to where it happened."Thomas said New Zealanders are resilient people."Even though it is a very dark time. It was very dark day [Friday]. They will rise. We will rise above it," Thomas added.Faith leaders said the root of the problem is hate speech."We should watch what we're saying to our communities. Some people, and it is very clear to say, that some politicians rely on threats to achieve some political gains but the problem is this is one of the consequences," said Ahmed Arafat with the Mosque Foundation Imam.