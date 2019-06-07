Wisconsin newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms

MILWAUKEE, Wis -- A Wisconsin mother is mourning the loss of her 2-month-old son, who was born premature, after police said he died during a domestic violence dispute.

Police said Jaquirion Dancer was in his mother's arms when the beating began.

According to WISN, Jaquirion was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well, and for her this is a huge tragedy," said Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, a pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support. "You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life, and it's hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily."

RELATED: Missouri baby dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours, police say

Officers said they have a suspect in custody.

If you or someone who know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help.

Experts are available online or by calling (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincrimenewborn deathchild killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys West Roseland commercial building
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
The 60: Friday Festival food, fun
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
Show More
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
City to honor Crossing Guard of the Year Friday
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
More TOP STORIES News