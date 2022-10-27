Newfoundland dog dressed as pilot rides around on toy plane: VIDEO

A Newfoundland named Oakley was dressed up as a pilot and driven around in a remote-controlled toy airplane.

PITTSTON, Penn. -- A Newfoundland named Oakley was dressed up as a pilot and driven around in a remote-controlled toy airplane in Pittston, Pennsylvania, video posted to Instagram on October 26 shows.

George Abraham told Storyful he recorded this video of Oakley wearing goggles and a bomber jacket on October 22. He told Storyful this was her Top Gun costume.

Oakley has previously displayed some creative Halloween outfits, with her Instagram showcasing costumes such as the 'Eat Mor Chikin' Cow.