Newly-trained paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recently-trained paramedic heard calls for help at Rainbow Beach Tuesday night and sprang into action to save a 5-year-old girl.Just before 9 p.m. in the 3100-block of East 77th Street, police said the girl was in the lake trying to swim when she started to struggle and went under the water.A woman told police she felt the child's body floating in the water against her leg and she was able to pull the girl out of the water. She was unresponsive when paramedics found her on shore.The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in grave condition, where she remains hospitalized Wednesday morning.Kianti Champion said she just did what anyone would do when she helped to save the life of the girl. Champion and her family were about to leave when the 19-year old, who just finished up her EMT training with the Black Fire Brigade to become a firefighter/EMT, heard calls for help and sprang into action."I heard a mother screaming over her child laying out over the beach and so I told my mom we need to go help because my mom is also a nurse. So I'm like, we got to go and help and so we ran over just dropped everything and ran over and I started compressions and I just kept doing compressions until help came," Champion said.The Chicago Park District said life guards are only on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and after 7 p.m., a red flag and signs are posted saying no swimming allowed when a lifeguard is not on duty.