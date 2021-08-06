abc7chicago jobs

Job: Part-Time Desk Assistant

Job Description:
ABC7 Chicago is looking for a resourceful, aggressive journalist to become part of the nerve center of our news gathering operation for all platforms.

Responsibilities:
The successful candidate for this part-time role will be a journalist who can recognize a news story and exercise good judgment in bringing it to our audiences on all platforms. We need someone who is a team player, works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable juggling multiple duties. Those duties include making phone calls, monitoring social media, dispatching crews and communicating new information to the editorial team in a timely manner. Must also be willing to log interviews, conduct interviews on Zoom and field produce on occasion.

Basic Qualifications:
Must understand and adhere to all journalistic standards when developing stories for all ABC7 Chicago platforms. Must be an excellent communicator. Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool. Must be willing to work mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays. Expect to work a minimum of 3 shifts per week.

Required Education:
College degree preferred; Newsroom experience strongly preferred.

Additional Information:

This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume to:
https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/nabet-part-time-desk-assistant/391/19655652
Requisition ID # 841205BR

-------

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
