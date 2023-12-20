Job: WLS-TV News Photographer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer. Candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities

- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment.

- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment.

- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays.

Required Qualification:

Applicant should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in a major market.

Education:

A college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.

Additional Information:

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET - CWA

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10072890 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/news-photographer-wls-tv/391/58824098000

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.