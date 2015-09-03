abc7chicago jobs

Job: Daily Hire News Writer, Producer

Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.

Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating graphics and desktop editing. Should be active on social media and understand how to leverage digital platforms for newscast production. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends and mornings.

Required Education:
Must have 3-5 years experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.

Additional Information:
This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at:

https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/daily-hire-news-writer-and-producer/391/19655658
Requisition ID # 841202BR
No phone calls, please.

--
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoabc7chicago jobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Connected TV App Newscast Producer
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Part Time Multi-Platform Editor - Media Supervisor
Job: Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News