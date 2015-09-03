Job: Daily Hire News Writer, Producer

ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating graphics and desktop editing. Should be active on social media and understand how to leverage digital platforms for newscast production. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends and mornings.Must have 3-5 years experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at:Requisition ID # 841202BRNo phone calls, please.--Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL