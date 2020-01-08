News Fix: US/Iran tension rises; missile attacks near military bases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Diane Pathieu has your top stories for Wednesday, January 8.Iran is striking back at the U.S. by launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles.Iran State television released a video, claiming it shows the night attack on a pair of Iraqi bases that host U.S. military units...in what they've dubbed "Operation Martyr Soleimani".In a tweet Tuesday night, the President wrote in part,Officials said no U.S. deaths have been reported since there was enough of an alert and troops were in bunkers at the time.President Trump is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday morning.Facebook is banning what's called "Deep Fake" videos.They make it appear as if someone is saying something they never actually said.It's feared the technology might be used to influence the 2020 presidential election.However, the ban of deep fake videos does not apply to videos that have been edited deceptively.Facebook said it will fact check those videos and label them as "false", if the videos are determined to be misleading.The company believes that identifying misleading videos as "false" is a bigger public service than just removing them.A sad update for country music fans.After 20 years together, the band Rascal Flatts is calling it quits with a farewell tour.The "Life is a Highway" tour kicks off in June.The band said the yearly grind in a highly competitive market drove them to make an exit on their own terms.You can catch Rascal Flatts at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in suburban Tinley Park on Thursday June 25.