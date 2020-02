EMBED >More News Videos Nearly 20 percent of Chicagoans are living in poverty.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 20 percent of Chicagoans are living in poverty.For others, one missed paycheck would be an economic disaster.On Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot and the City of Chicago will host the Solutions Toward Ending Poverty -- or STEP -- Summit.It will bring together people from the community, businesses, non-profits and others to look at ways of tackling this problem.Talking about that are Candace Moore, Chicago's first Chief Equity Officer and Dan Lurie, Mayor Lightfoot's Chief of Policy.