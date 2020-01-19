newsviews

Newsviews: Affordable Housing

By Kay Cesinger
Here at ABC 7, we are focused on Building a Better Chicago, discussing the issues impacting all of us.

One that many families are struggling with, finding affordable housing.

The Chicago City Council took action last week, banning demolitions along the 6-0-6 Trail for six months.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Here at ABC 7, we are focused on Building a Better Chicago, discussing the issues impacting all of us.



Property values have increased dramatically in that area on the city's Northwest side.

Some families say, they're being priced out of their homes.

RELATED: Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide

Here to discuss affordable housing are Geoff Smith, Executive Director of the Institute of Housing Studies at DePaul, Paul Roldan the President and CEO of the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation which creates affordable housing and Chicago Alderman Harry Osterman from the 48th Ward.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

Here at ABC 7, we are focused on Building a Better Chicago, discussing the issues impacting all of us. Part 2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagocook countynewsviewsaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Maintaining your mental health during pandemic
Newsviews: How cities like Chicago, Valparaiso, Ind. are reopening
Newsviews: University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones
Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News