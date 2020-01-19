Newsviews: Affordable Housing

One that many families are struggling with, finding affordable housing.
The Chicago City Council took action last week, banning demolitions along the 6-0-6 Trail for six months.
Property values have increased dramatically in that area on the city's Northwest side.
Some families say, they're being priced out of their homes.
Here to discuss affordable housing are Geoff Smith, Executive Director of the Institute of Housing Studies at DePaul, Paul Roldan the President and CEO of the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation which creates affordable housing and Chicago Alderman Harry Osterman from the 48th Ward.
