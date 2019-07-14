Newsviews: Celebrating 50 Years Since Man's First Trip to the Moon

On July 20th, 1969 Neil Armstrong became the first human being to walk on the moon.
Hundreds of millions of people around the world tuned into TV and radio to be a part of the historic moment.
Here to talk about why it was so important for American astronauts to make this journey and what the future of space exploration might look like is Dr. Andrew Johnston, Vice President of Astronomy and Collections at the Adler Planetarium.
