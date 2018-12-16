NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Chicago Survivors

Losing a loved one to homicide is devastating. While families are dealing with their own grief, they also have to navigate so much more.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
From that difficult trip to the medical examiner, to the legal system, to funeral planning, safety concerns and coping -- in the long term -- with their loss.

From that difficult trip to the medical examiner, to the legal system, to funeral planning, safety concerns and coping -- in the long term -- with their loss.

Chicago Survivors was created to provide assistance to families in the hours, weeks and months after losing a loved one.

That help can be especially important during the holiday season.

Joining us to talk about the organization's work is Susan Johnson, executive director of Chicago Survivors, Youth program director, JaShawn Hill and Shiela Martin, the grandmother of an 8-year old boy who witnessed his father's murder.

