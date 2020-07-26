newsviews

Newsviews: Working to Reduce Violence & How Young People Are Leading the Way to Social Change

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Natalie Wallace, Mekhi James, Vernado Jones, Amaria Jones, Lena Nunez and Sincere Gaston. These are the names of some of the children killed by gun violence this summer in Chicago.

Their deaths come roughly one year after the Erickson Institute reported that 60% of Chicago children under the age of five, live in neighborhoods where most of the city's homicides occur.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

The Erickson Institute reported that 60% of Chicago children under the age of five, live in neighborhoods where most of the city's homicides occur. Part 1.



This week on Newsviews we speak with Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Erickson's Associate Vice President of Policy, and Pamela Bosley, an activist and the co-founder of Purpose Over Pain as well as Bosley's son Trevon,

Purpose over Pain will host a food giveaway next Saturday, August 1 starting at 2:00 p.m. at the New Bethlehem MB Church, located at 8850 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2

