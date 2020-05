EMBED >More News Videos Chicago health officials are expecting a potential surge of COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks. Part 1.

Chicago health officials have said we are entering the critical time during the COVID-19 pandemic where there is expected to be a potential surge of cases.However, hospitals still have to treat other patients who will be coming to emergency rooms.To get a sense of what local hospitals are doing to prepare for the influx, we spoke with Dr. Dino Rumoro, Professor and Chairman in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rush University Medical Center.