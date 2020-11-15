Newsviews: COVID-19 surge and distributing a vaccine equitably

Meanwhile in Chicago and suburban Cook County, a stay-at-home advisory takes effect on Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot urges Chicagoans to stay home except for essential activities including work, school and grocery shopping.
A big concern in the city and across the state is the number of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.
Dr. Bala Hota, vice president and chief analytics officer at Rush University Medical Center, said staffing is being paid to nationwide as COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly. Hospitals need to pay attention to not just bed availability, but also have the staff to provide the care, Hota added.
Dr. Helene Gayle, President & CEO of the Chicago Community Trust discussed how to make sure that a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's available, is distributed with an equity lens in communities.