Newsviews: COVID-19 surge and distributing a vaccine equitably

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7983065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are treatments based on data that work at different phases of the disease, Dr. Bala Hota said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7983204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many people said they would not take the vaccine, so there must be an effort to promote it, according to Dr. Helene Gayle.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Gov. JB Pritzker warns that another stay-at-home order could be coming.Meanwhile in Chicago and suburban Cook County, a stay-at-home advisory takes effect on Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot urges Chicagoans to stay home except for essential activities including work, school and grocery shopping.A big concern in the city and across the state is the number of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.Dr. Bala Hota, vice president and chief analytics officer at Rush University Medical Center, said staffing is being paid to nationwide as COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly. Hospitals need to pay attention to not just bed availability, but also have the staff to provide the care, Hota added.Dr. Helene Gayle, President & CEO of the Chicago Community Trust discussed how to make sure that a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's available, is distributed with an equity lens in communities.