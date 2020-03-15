Newsviews: Illinois Primary

Governor JB Prritzker announced the Illinois Primary will go on as planned during this pandemic.
He urged residents not to wait until Election Day and to take advantage of early voting to avoid crowds.
That's just one of the issues in the mix as people across the state prepare to head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the presidential, congressional and local primaries.
Twyla Blackmond-Larnell, a political science professor at Loyola University, and Wayne Steger, a political science professor at Depaul University, stopped by ABC7 to talk about how the Illinois Primary election.