Newsviews: Preventing Violence and Protecting Children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6299768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown planned to use an all-hands-on-deck approach this weekend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6299772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown planned to use an all-hands-on-deck approach this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two dangerous and deadly weekends in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown said it would be an all-hands-on-deck approach to keeping people safe over the July Fourth holiday.ABC 7 Chicago spoke with two people who have long been working in Chicago neighborhoods to address violence.Diane Latiker founded Kids Off the Block, turning her Roseland home into a safe place for children.Chris Patterson, the senior director of programs and policy at the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, also joined ABC 7 Chicago.The organization is putting 150 people on the street over the weekend with the goal of preventing violence.