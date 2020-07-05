Newsviews: Preventing Violence and Protecting Children

ABC 7 Chicago spoke with two people who have long been working in Chicago neighborhoods to address violence.
Diane Latiker founded Kids Off the Block, turning her Roseland home into a safe place for children.
Chris Patterson, the senior director of programs and policy at the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, also joined ABC 7 Chicago.
The organization is putting 150 people on the street over the weekend with the goal of preventing violence.