HURRICANE FLORENCE

NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The NFL Foundation is cutting a check for $1 million to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the donation will be distributed to various organizations helping those impacted throughout the Carolinas.

"The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence," Goodell said in a statement. "Natural disasters like this are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead."

The NFL's donation comes after native North Carolinian Michael Jordan announced he was teaming up with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA to raise funds for relief organizations on the ground in the Carolinas.

Click here for more ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

