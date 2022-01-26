Boy creates NFTs to help animals

An 8-year-old boy is helping animals by selling unique artwork.
Leo DiCosola made a series of NFTs, non-fungible tokens. Part of the proceeds will go towards The Anti-Cruelty Society.
Each piece of art features Leo's dog, Naiya, who is adopted.
Leo says he wanted to find a way to help animals but says he isn't the best artist. His dad told him about NFTs and an idea was born.
Leo says he wanted to help animals because they're great companions.
You can find Leo's creations here.
