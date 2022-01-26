Pets & Animals

Boy creates NFTs to help animals

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy creates NFTs to help animals

An 8-year-old boy is helping animals by selling unique artwork.

Leo DiCosola made a series of NFTs, non-fungible tokens. Part of the proceeds will go towards The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Each piece of art features Leo's dog, Naiya, who is adopted.

Leo says he wanted to find a way to help animals but says he isn't the best artist. His dad told him about NFTs and an idea was born.

Leo says he wanted to help animals because they're great companions.

You can find Leo's creations here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsartcharitydog
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Bears' new general manager Ryan Poles, 36
Man falls on tracks, conductor hurt at Division Blue Line station
St. Charles woman sues after attacked by neighbors' dogs
1 dead, 38 missing after boat capsizes near Florida; 1 survivor found
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Show More
Deputy injured in Milwaukee shooting; manhunt underway
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
2 suspects linked to 8 armed robberies, carjacking on NW Side: CPD
Death of ISP trooper, wife ruled a murder-suicide
Chicago weather forecast include bitter cold, dangerous temperatures
More TOP STORIES News