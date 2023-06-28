Chicago Blackhawks expected to take Connor Bedard with 1st overall pick of NHL Draft

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks will be on the clock at the NHL Draft, where they are expected to take Connor Bedard with the first overall pick.

The Blackhawks earned the right to pick first in the draft after winning the draft lottery.

It marks a new era for the Blackhawks, with Bedard joining the team after the departures of Stanley Cup champions Patrick Kane Jonathan Toews.

Amid hype, Connor Bedard views outside noise 'as a positive'

Bedard, 17, is considered the most anticipated prospect in years. The center had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 regular season games this past season for the Regina Pats of the Western hockey League.

In addition to the first overall pick, the Blackhawks have another first round pick at 19th overall.

The Blackhawks will be hosting a watch party Wednesday night at the Salt Shed.

The first round of the draft will air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. Rounds 2 through 7 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be available on ESPN+.