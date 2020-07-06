Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his death Sunday evening and said he died earlier in the morning surrounded in love by his family, "singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

She updated his fans with an emotional post on Instagram:

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero died in Los Angeles on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days of hospitalization, according to The Associated Press.


Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting.

Since then, he experienced ups and downs throughout his recovery while Kloots gave updates on his condition.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."
