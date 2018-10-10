Niles financial adviser charged with swindling over $2.5M from elderly clients

NILES, Ill. --
A financial adviser working in the northern suburbs is facing federal charges in connection with the alleged defrauding of at least a dozen investors.

The adviser, 55-year-old Lucita Zamoras, is accused of selling herself as a retirement specialist to draw investments from elderly clients, particularly immigrants, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago.

Zamoras, who owns a number of companies in north suburban Niles, took the investment money and spent it on personal and business expenses, including gambling costs, payroll expenditures, credit card payments, airline tickets, car payments and utilities, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

From 2009 until August of this year, Zamoras defrauded at least a dozen clients of about $2.5 million, prosecutors allege.

Zamoras, of Chicago, was charged with one count of mail fraud, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Arraignment in U.S. District Court hasn't been scheduled.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfinanceelderlyNiles
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018: Path makes landfall in Florida Panhandle, 1st death confirmed
9 cases of rare polio-like illness reported in northern Illinois, state officials say
Former coach, triangle offense innovator Tex Winter dies at 96
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
Millennials encouraged to vote after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle
Show More
Former North Aurora pastor gets 14 years for sexually abusing girl at church
CPD invests in license plate readers after North Side crime spree
Preckwinkle offers $5.9B balanced budget plan, denies mayoral run played a role
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
More News