Niles man charged after shooting guns, leaving weapons in house with children

NILES, Ill. -- Police searched a Niles man's home Thursday after he allegedly shot a gun in his backyard, finding several weapons in reach of his two young children.

Nelson Lovera, 44, was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and child endangerment, according to Niles police.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lovera and his friends were shooting off fireworks in his backyard in the 7200 block of Conrad Avenue when the sound of fireworks turned to those of gunshots, Niles police said. The next morning, his neighbor in the 7200 block of Crain Street found bullet holes in their basement window and wall and called the police.

Officers arriving to the scene found a total of 16 bullet holes in the fence, shed and garage between Lovera's home and his neighbor's, police said. Lovera was detained and taken to the Niles police station with his 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who left the station with their mother after an interview with the Children's Advocacy Center.

Later that evening, officers returned to Lovera's home with a warrant and conducted a search, police said. They found a loaded revolver, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, as well as various kinds of ammunition.

None of the guns were secured by a gun lock and no gun locks were found anywhere on the premises, police said.

Lovera refused to provide a statement and was subsequently charged, police said. He is due in court August 22.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
