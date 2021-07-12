nintendo

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendoâ€™s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)

DALLAS -- An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

RELATED: Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage's video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

RELATED: IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
