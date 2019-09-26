Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing Bridgeton, NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez

VINELAND, New Jersey -- A New Jersey elementary school teacher is waiting to find out if she'll face any disciplinary consequences over allegations she made an inappropriate comment in reference to the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

On Wednesday, a subcommittee of the Board of Education met in a closed-door session to discuss the matter.

Officials tell WPVI no decision was reached.

WPVI has learned that on September 20, Vineland school officials were made aware of what they say was an "offense and unacceptable" social media post made by the teacher.



The president of the Vineland Education Association said the educator in question is a member of their organization and has been provided an attorney for representation.

He also added that all members have been reminded to be mindful of what they share online.

Vineland Public Schools released this statement on the matter to WPVI.

"At about midday on Friday, September 20, Vineland Public Schools was made aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post allegedly made by a district employee.

Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher.

Appropriate action was taken.

An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee and legal counsel."


Dulce Alavez has been missing for more than a week. CLICK HERE for the latest on the investigation.

