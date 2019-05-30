No bail for 2 charged in West Side murder of woman who died shielding her baby

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge denied bail for two men charged in the murder of a young mother who was holding her 1-year-old baby Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said early Thursday. Washington and Adams appeared in Bond Court Thursday afternoon.

Police said Brittany Hill, 24, died shielding her infant daughter. After hearing the details of what allegedly led to Hill's murder, the judge called the crime "chilling, mid-boggling, utterly senseless if this is true."

RELATED: Woman, 24, shot, killed on West Side while holding daughter, 1

Rashod Graves, a neighbor, said saw Hill seconds before she died Tuesday morning, as she stood outside in the 1200-block of Mason Avenue with her boyfriend and played with her daughter.

"She was happy that day. That morning, she was happy," Graves said.

Seconds later, that smile was gone. Graves said he heard multiple gun shots. Police said a silver sedan pulled up next to them and someone got out and started shooting.

"They say one day you're here and one day you're gone. I say one second you're here the next you're gone," Graves said.

Hill was holding the baby girl in her arms when the shots rang out. Police said she took cover behind parked cars and despite being shot multiple times, she laid over her child to shield her from the gun fire.

"Like I said, it was still stuck in my head right now. Won't leave. Still unbelievable to me right now," Graves said.

Adams and Washington were arrested later that same day in downstate Urbana, where both men are from. Investigators believe this shooting was not random, but Hill was not the intended target.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingmurderchicago crimewoman killedtoddlerchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana
New Lenox soldier surprises daughter with new bike
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in NJ murder
Search intensifies for missing Connecticut mother of 5
Chicago police could release Jussie Smollett records Thursday
VIDEO: U.S. Marine surprises sister for graduation
Show More
Yearbook photo shows middle school students holding up 'white power' sign
Partygoers walk off with clothes, furniture from Airbnb rental
VIDEO: Wis. beauty store robbers seen macing employee
Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
More TOP STORIES News