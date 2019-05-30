No bail for 2 charged in West Side murder of woman who died shielding her baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge denied bail for two men charged in the murder of a young mother who was holding her 1-year-old baby Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said early Thursday. Washington and Adams appeared in Bond Court Thursday afternoon.
Police said Brittany Hill, 24, died shielding her infant daughter. After hearing the details of what allegedly led to Hill's murder, the judge called the crime "chilling, mid-boggling, utterly senseless if this is true."
Rashod Graves, a neighbor, said saw Hill seconds before she died Tuesday morning, as she stood outside in the 1200-block of Mason Avenue with her boyfriend and played with her daughter.
"She was happy that day. That morning, she was happy," Graves said.
Seconds later, that smile was gone. Graves said he heard multiple gun shots. Police said a silver sedan pulled up next to them and someone got out and started shooting.
"They say one day you're here and one day you're gone. I say one second you're here the next you're gone," Graves said.
Hill was holding the baby girl in her arms when the shots rang out. Police said she took cover behind parked cars and despite being shot multiple times, she laid over her child to shield her from the gun fire.
"Like I said, it was still stuck in my head right now. Won't leave. Still unbelievable to me right now," Graves said.
Adams and Washington were arrested later that same day in downstate Urbana, where both men are from. Investigators believe this shooting was not random, but Hill was not the intended target.
