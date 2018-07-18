No bail for Indiana man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls as they slept

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana man charged in the sex abuse of two girls during two home invasions in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is due in bond court Wednesday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Indiana man charged in the sex abuse of two girls during two home invasions in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood appeared in bond court Wednesday.

Police said surveillance video helped them make the arrest. It shows Hunter Best, 25, allegedly walking between two homes on the morning of May 27 in the area of West Belden and North Cleveland avenues.

Investigators said he entered both homes through unlocked doors.

Best allegedly entered one home around 2:15 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in her sleep. About 20 minutes later, police said he entered another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was also sleeping.

He was living in Indianapolis and was extradited to Illinois after he was positively identified as the suspect pictured in a community alert that was sent out to Lincoln Park residents.

Chicago police released a second video on June 12.

Best faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, home invasion and criminal trespassing. He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday. His full bond hearing will be July 24. Best remains in custody.

Lauren Laudick works at a preschool down the road from where the incidents occurred. She said news of Best's arrest brought an end to weeks of worrying.

"Absolutely. I mean, we're out in the area. When we have criminals that aren't caught, it always makes everyone feel like we're uneasy. I'm definitely happy to hear that he's finally found," Laudick said.

"Honestly, it's great that they have somebody in custody because people like this, they don't get caught all the time," said Jonathan Morales, who lives in neighborhood.

Morales said the fact that Best allegedly got into the homes through unlocked doors has made him think twice about locking up.

"I've been a person myself who's been like, 'Maybe you can leave your door unlocked sometime, like, nothing's gonna happen.' You never know," Morales said.

"I think it definitely brings awareness to the area. Even nice areas in Chicago, you definitely need to be aware of your doors being locked and your alarms on at all times," Laudick said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionsex abuse against childrenarrestchicago police departmentChicagoLincoln ParkIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged in Lincoln Park home invasions, sex abuse of children
2 young girls sexually abused while sleeping in Lincoln Park home invasions
Police release new video of Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect
Top Stories
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Show More
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
More News