No bond for Chicago Walgreens shooting suspect accused of murdering woman suspected of shoplifting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man charged with murdering a woman inside a Walgreens store on the Northwest Side was ordered held without bond Friday.Police said Louis Hicks was pretending to be a police officer. Just before closing time last Wednesday , police said a manager at the store on Fullerton and Cicero confronted 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, suspecting she was trying to shoplift.The manager then called Hicks, who lives nearby, for help. During a confrontation police said Hicks verbally fought with Varnado, threw her to the ground, shot her in the head and claimed he was a cop.The suspect then ran off.The manager is no longer with Walgreens, the company said in a statement.Varnado's family said he didn't have to kill her."I don't know why they would stereotype her but I do know he murdered my aunt. In cold blood," said Nydia Foster, victim's niece, last week.According to published reports Hicks, who is a former security guard, has impersonated a government official before, and been arrested on that same charge.Friday morning, he's back in jail charged with first degree murder, false impersonation of an officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.Hicks was not a Walgreens employee, but the company says it's cooperating with the investigation.