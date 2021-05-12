child killed

No charges will be filed in 12-year-old girl's shooting death in Hazel Crest, police chief says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Criminal charges will not be filed in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl from Chicago's South Side.

Family members said Erica Gibson was shot in the head Saturday night while staying with a friend. Investigators have not yet said who fired the gunshot. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis called Gibson's death "another case of young people having access to an unsecured weapon in a home -- that had a tragic ending."

Erica was a lead dancer on the Lil' Ladies of Virtue team and was the captain of the peewee squad for four years.

"She is just a really skilled dancer," said Kamile Beal, her dance coach. "Dance is what she loves to do. Erica could make up a dance, she could teach a dance, she could do counts, an all-around amazing kid."
