Kobe Bryant death: No engine failure in helicopter crash, preliminary NTSB report says

LOS ANGELES -- Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Kobe Bryant: From draft day to his 60-point finale, a look back at icon's career
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.