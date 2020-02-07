Kobe Bryant death: No engine failure in helicopter crash, preliminary NTSB report says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5881111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rob Fukuzaki is looking back at Kobe Bryant's career and what he meant for the city of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas.