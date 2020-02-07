kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant death: No engine failure in helicopter crash, preliminary NTSB report says

LOS ANGELES -- Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


Kobe Bryant: From draft day to his 60-point finale, a look back at icon's career
Rob Fukuzaki is looking back at Kobe Bryant's career and what he meant for the city of Los Angeles.

