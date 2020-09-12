No injuries after Chicago Police officers exchange shots with man in South Pullman: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police fired gunshots after coming under fire Saturday morning.The incident happened near 115th and South Wentworth in the South Pullman neighborhood, according to Officer Michelle Tannehill, a Chicago Police Department spokeswoman.Police responded after someone reported gunshots.A 49-year-old man started firing at officers, according to the Chicago Police Department.Officers fired back, however no one was hurt, police said.The SWAT team responded to the shooting, police said.The man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.COPA said they are investigating the shooting."COPA investigators responded to the scene and are actively working to obtain all relevant body worn and third-party video, as well as other materials related to the shooting, which will be released to the public no later than 60 days from the incident as part of COPA's commitment to transparency and in accordance with the city's video release policy," COPA spokeswoman Jennifer Rottner said in a statement Saturday afternoon.COPA has asked for anyone with relevant information or video of the incident to contact 312-743-COPA (2672) or email COPA-info@chicagocopa.org.