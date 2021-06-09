shooting

No injuries reported after shots fired near Texas air force base

EMBED <>More Videos

Shots outside of Texas air force base prompts lockdown

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- An Air Force base in San Antonio was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police and military officials searched for two people suspected of shooting toward the base from outside, Air Force officials said.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials said two people reportedly fired shots toward an area where base personnel were training before running off. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, and officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

Lackland is where the Air Force conducts all of its basic training.

The base issued the alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: "Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN," and a subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.

Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.

San Antonio police said they were assisting in the investigation. In a statement, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were looking for the spot from which gunfire might have originated.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsmilitaryshootingu.s. & worldinvestigationair force
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man evades officers during Chicago police standoff, SWAT response
Man shoots at CTA bus after being refused entry without mask: CPD
9-year-old grazed by bullet in Back of the Yards shooting
Woman pleads guilty to shooting Chicago police officer in 2017
TOP STORIES
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
Explosive device thrown through home's window: Evanston police
IL reports 408 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Man evades officers during Chicago police standoff, SWAT response
CPD: Man wanted for sexually abusing girl, 10, in Logan Square
Ind. cancer survivor in search of kidney match
Show More
CDC issues new COVID travel guidance for 120 countries
Man charged in Julie Ann Hanson 1972 Naperville murder extradited
Shootings in Chicago: 14 shot, 1 fatally Tuesday
Peacocks causing trouble for Calif. neighborhood
West Suburban Community Pantry reopens doors for families in need
More TOP STORIES News