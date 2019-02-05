No injuries in Englewood gas leak fire

A gas leak is apparently responsible for a fire early Tuesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.The Chicago Fire Department arrived just after 2 a.m. to the 6900 block of South Ada Street and found the fire in the attic of a 2 1/5 story building, Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder said.The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and no displacements or injuries were reported, Schroeder said.The department said early reports of an explosion at the home were unfounded."If there was an explosion, that building would have been leveled," Schroeder said.Peoples Gas was on scene to address the leak, Schroeder said.