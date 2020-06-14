Religion & Spirituality

WATCH: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

ABC 7 to broadcast Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago.

Mass will air on TV, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago app.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity at Chicago houses of worship, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office. The guidance comes days after the city formally transitioned to Phase 3 of its reopening plan. Chicago has been working with various faith leaders to draft the guidelines, according to officials.

Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.

However, the Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.
