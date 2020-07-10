West Side police shooting: No one hurt after officer-involved shooting, CPD officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

No one was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was hurt as Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a suspect Friday morning, according to CPD officials.

The shooting occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said.



Ahern said gunfire did not hit anyone during the incident and one person was in custody.

Several more people appeared to be taken into custody about 11 a.m., as a large police presence could be seen in the area.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates. Sun Times-Media contributed to this report.
