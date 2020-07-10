West Side police shooting: No one hurt after officer-involved shooting, CPD officials say

The shooting occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said.
Police involved shooting 700 block of North Trumbull. Media staging on Trumbull south of Huron. PIO on scene. Statement from Dep. Chief Cato to follow shortly.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/AxL9n2PmoS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 10, 2020
Ahern said gunfire did not hit anyone during the incident and one person was in custody.
Several more people appeared to be taken into custody about 11 a.m., as a large police presence could be seen in the area.
Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates. Sun Times-Media contributed to this report.