West Side police shooting: No one hurt after officer-involved shooting, CPD officials say

Police involved shooting 700 block of North Trumbull. Media staging on Trumbull south of Huron. PIO on scene. Statement from Dep. Chief Cato to follow shortly.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/AxL9n2PmoS — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was hurt as Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a suspect Friday morning, according to CPD officials.The shooting occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said.Ahern said gunfire did not hit anyone during the incident and one person was in custody.Several more people appeared to be taken into custody about 11 a.m., as a large police presence could be seen in the area.Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.