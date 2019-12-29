No threat found after report of suspicious object inside business on North Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A report of a suspicious object inside a business on the North Side ended up being a returned package with a drone inside that began making noise, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago fire department said no threat was determined at the scene near the 3600 block of N. Lincoln Ave Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department said bomb and arson units responded to the scene after receiving a call around 6:30 p.m.

The Chicago Transit Authority noted a service disruption near the scene.

Brown Line trains were temporarily suspended between Kimball and Southport due to a police investigation, the CTA posted on Twitter.



Brown Line trains are running with residual delays and crews are working to restore normal service, the CTA said.



An investigation is ongoing. No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
