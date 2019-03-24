No winner means Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million

By SOO YOUN
The Powerball jackpot continues inching toward $1 billion as no one took home the jackpot Saturday night. The drawing on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $750 million.

The latest numbers drawn for the jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66 with a Powerball of 5.

The winner would have officially taken home $638.8 million, the biggest jackpot of the year and the fourth-largest Powerball drawing of all-time.

As the number crept up to three-quarters of a billion dollars for Wednesday, it became the third-largest Powerball drawing of all-time and fourth-largest lottery drawing ever. It's possible, once the official total is known next week, it could creep past a $758.7 million drawing in August 2017 and become the third-largest drawing of all-time.

A lump-sum cash payout Wednesday will be worth $465.5 million.

While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, people in Wisconsin and Florida each took home the $2 million prize for matching all five white balls plus the Power Play, and winners in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina each won $1 million.

The jackpot keeps climbing, but your odds of winning stay the same in every single Powerball drawing. Whether it's the starting jackpot of $40 million or $1 billion, your chance to win remains 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball site.
