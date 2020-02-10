Noah's Event Venue abruptly closes locations in Naperville, Lincolnshire; couples left scrambling

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A popular wedding venue has closed all of its locations suddenly and without warning, leaving engaged couples in a bind.When Dawn Neville and her fiance Jim Gratzke heard the bad news about the sudden closure of Noah's Event Venue, they needed to see it to believe it. The couple had a June wedding planned at Noah's Naperville location."It hurts," Neville said. "We are older, it's a second wedding. We only did this because our families are so large we had to have it at a hall, not a backyard."Neville and Gratzke had payed Noah's $5,000 - money the couple fears they won't get back. Callie Frazier and Harry Sampler are in the same boat.'We sent our save the dates literally last week, now we have to figure it out," Frazier said.Frazier and Sampler say they are also out several thousand dollars. The closure of Noah's came as a shock to them since Sampler just spoke to the venue on Friday after hearing rumors the business maybe closing..."They called him back and said everything was great and everything was fine, we just signed a 15 year lease, you don't need to worry," Frazier said.On the same day a Noah's employee told the couple not to worry, a bankruptcy judge directed the company to cease operations immediately. Besides two locations in the Chicago suburbs, the Utah-based company has dozens of venues all over the country, leaving brides and grooms scrambling to find new venues. There was no communication from Noah's until this letter went up on their website Monday afternoon.In the meantime, several venues have been reaching out to local couples to offer them open dates and discounts."I'm not going to not marry this woman," Sampler said. "I'll do what I have to do to make it happen, well get married in the backyard if she wants to."