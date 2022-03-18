Education

Noggin Builders provides STEM education for kids without easy access

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a program in the suburbs that is focusing on helping children who do not have access to STEM education get those lessons.

Amy Torf is the Founder and Owner of "Noggin Builders" and she joined ABC7 to tell us more about it.

The goal of the program is to provide free STEM programs for children who do not have access to quality STEM education.

Torf said creative problem solving is a key to the future success of our children. By building these critical skills including flexible thinking, resiliency, and collaboration, the children will be better prepared to handle the unknown challenges of the future.
