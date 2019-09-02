Noose found hanging in elevator at U of I Allen Hall

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after University of Illinois students reported finding a noose in a residence hall over the weekend.Officials said the noose was hanging inside the main elevator of the Allen Hall building on the school's campus in Urbana-Champaign.The Resident Hall Director Brandon Evilla sent out an email notice of the incident to all the students at Allen Hall."Residents were rightfully very triggered and upset by this sight as it carries with it significant anti-black sentiments, racially based bigotry, and implications related to suicide and self-harm," the email said. "As the leader of this community, I am sending this email to make a clear statement that this incident and others like it will absolutely not be tolerated in Allen Hall. Choosing to do this is not a 'joke', it is in fact a 'big deal', and nobody is 'too sensitive' for being upset that this has occurred."School officials said both housing and university teams, including the Bias Assessment and Response Team, will review the incident and to try to determine if the noose was placed as a threat."The start of the school year can be very stressful, and University Housing professionals are on staff and available to students to make sure everyone knows how to access support services if they feel overwhelmed," the University said in a statement.