Windy City LIVE

Add flair to holiday festivities with nora fleming plates, accessories

This segment is produced with and sponsored by norafleming.com.

nora fleming is a company that produces beautiful plating and accessories, and it all started in Chicago.

There's always a reason to celebrate at home - and it's especially true now that we are sheltering in place! Even our small celebrations should carry that extra special touch using nora fleming dishes - all with a "mini" to give each occasion its own unique touch.

For Cyber Monday use the promo code JOY to get 25% off your purchase!

Bring a little "celebration" while sheltering at home with these beautiful accessories from norafleming.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
In the kitchen with Mila Furman
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Lose 40 lbs. in 40 days with Vitalife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Lakefront Trail
Vandals target outdoor dining tents
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Puzzles with a purpose set out to save Ravenswood's small businesses
IN reports 5,713 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths
COVID-19 cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Show More
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Monday
Teen boy shot to death in South Loop parking garage: police
City mourns loss of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Snow expected Monday
Trubisky returns but can't stop Bears' slide
More TOP STORIES News