Evanston investigates norovirus outbreak connected to dollar-burrito event for NU students

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The Evanston Health and Human Services Department is investigating a norovirus outbreak connected to a dollar-burrito event for Northwestern University students.

The department launched an investigation after receiving complaints of stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea from students who attended a $1 burrito event at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, the department said.

During the investigation, staff confirmed the presence of an employee health policy and reviewed cleaning and sanitizing procedures, the department said. Big Wig Tacos & Burritos has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that affects people of all ages. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and nausea, the health department said. A person typically develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and typically begins to feel better in one to three days.

The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily through having direct contact with someone with norovirus, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus and touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then touching one's mouth, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contracting norovirus can be prevented by washing hands thoroughly and often with soap and water.

