North Aurora shooting: Man fatally shot by police after refusing to drop gun, officials say

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigating
NORTH AURORA, Ill. -- Suburban Chicago police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by an officer Tuesday after he reportedly pointed a gun at three officers.

North Aurora police said Wednesday that James Wiesner, 51, a resident of the western Chicago suburb, died in Tuesday night's shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


North Aurora police Chief David Fisher said Wiesner's fiancee, with whom he lived, called police about 9:30 p.m. and reported that he was "acting erratically."

Police said the fiancee let three officers into the home and Wiesner approached them with a gun that he pointed at the officers. The officers exited the home and Wiesner followed them and ignored command to drop his weapon.


"As Wiesner approached one of the officers in the street, the officer fired his duty weapon at Wiesner, striking him in the upper body," according to police news release.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Fisher said the department was reviewing several squad car dashcam videos to see if there is any footage from the incident to release. North Aurora does not have body cameras for its officers.
