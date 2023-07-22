Man dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach: CPD

A man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Friday evening at North Avenue Beach, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach on Friday evening has now died, police say.

A helicopter and multiple rescue teams were out searching for the 21-year-old man Friday evening. Witnesses told ABC7 he went under water while swimming near a pylon.

Chicago Fire Department divers found the man, who they pulled out just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said. He was in the water for about 15 minutes.

Fire officials performed CPR on the man, who was then transported to Northwestern Hospital, initially listed in critical condition.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about what led up to the rescue.

Chicago police continue to investigate the death.