Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach on Friday evening.

A helicopter and multiple rescue teams were out searching for the 21-year-old man. Witness told ABC7 he went under water while swimming near a pylon.

Chicago Fire Department divers found the man, who they pulled out just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said. He was in the water for about 15 minutes.

Fire officials performed CPR on the man, who was then transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about what led up to the incident.