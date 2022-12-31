NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say

A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.

Officers said they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by hospital staff after they discovered the twins had been injured.

Police said the mother had recently given birth and was recovering at the hospital with the father and the twins in the same room.

Both babies were less than 48 hours old at the time, according to police.

The children's father, Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, has been charged with two counts of felonious child abuse.

The arrest warrant said Strupe caused "bruising and tearing of the ear exposing cartilage" and "bruising, scratches, fractured cranium and broken humerus."

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.