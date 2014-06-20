WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

City Council to vote on North Center parking lot

WLS logo
Friday, June 20, 2014
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote is expected Friday on whether to allow the Chicago Cubs to keep operating a remote parking lot in the city's North Center neighborhood.

Those for and against it spoke at a City Council zoning appeals meeting Friday.

The lot, in the 3900-block of North Rockwell Street, is meant to accommodate up to 1,000 cars for night and weekend games.

But neighbors and 47th Ward Alderman Ameya Pawar said they were not consulted before the team opened the lot at the beginning of the season.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
LAKEVIEW
Watch Live
ON NOW