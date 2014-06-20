City Council to vote on North Center parking lot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote is expected Friday on whether to allow the Chicago Cubs to keep operating a remote parking lot in the city's North Center neighborhood.

Those for and against it spoke at a City Council zoning appeals meeting Friday.

The lot, in the 3900-block of North Rockwell Street, is meant to accommodate up to 1,000 cars for night and weekend games.

But neighbors and 47th Ward Alderman Ameya Pawar said they were not consulted before the team opened the lot at the beginning of the season.