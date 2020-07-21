Chicago shooting: 5 shot in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a shooting Monday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Police said four men and a woman were shot around 8 p.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the knee, a 56-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, a 38-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 51-year-old male was shot in the ankle, and a 63-year-old man was shot in the forearm.
All of the victims were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said.
Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
