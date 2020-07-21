Chicago shooting: 5 shot in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a shooting Monday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.Police said four men and a woman were shot around 8 p.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue.According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the knee, a 56-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, a 38-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 51-year-old male was shot in the ankle, and a 63-year-old man was shot in the forearm.All of the victims were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said.Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.