North Riverside Park Mall on lockdown after shot fired in mall, spokesperson says

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- North Riverside Park Mall was on lockdown Friday afternoon according to mall security, after an argument between two shoppers resulted in a shot being fired inside the mall.Security confirmed the mall was on lockdown around 3:40 p.m. Friday.A spokesperson said an argument between two shoppers led to one of them firing a gun inside the mall. Only one shot was fired, the spokesperson said. The mall has been cleared and placed on lockdown as a security precaution.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the shot.The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, the mall spokesperson said.A large police presence was visible outside of the mall Friday afternoon.No further details have been released.